IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.60. IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,456,190 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of £14.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, insider Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91). Insiders have sold 18,979,197 shares of company stock valued at $207,492,090 over the last quarter.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

