Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $59.09 and last traded at $59.19. 1,091,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 936,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.52.

Specifically, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $160,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,713 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 502,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

