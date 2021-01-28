Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares Micro-Cap ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWC)

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,092 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,264% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.18. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $140.28.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

