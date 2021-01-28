Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ISBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

