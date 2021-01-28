Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PUMA SE (PUM.F) (PUM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR: PUM) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €98.00 ($115.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – PUMA SE (PUM.F) was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

PUM stock opened at €80.42 ($94.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.54. PUMA SE has a 52 week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €88.43 and its 200 day moving average is €78.37.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

