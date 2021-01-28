Investec Lowers Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.70.
About Serica Energy
