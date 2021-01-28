Investec Lowers Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. Its primary focus is on the production and development in the United Kingdom North Sea, complemented by a portfolio of oil and gas exploration opportunities, including interests in offshore license blocks in the United Kingdom North Sea, and Namibia.

