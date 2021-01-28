Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Stake Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 301.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

