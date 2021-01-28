Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stake Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $162.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.26. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $171.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

