Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Position Boosted by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF makes up 4.5% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of KBWB traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. 10,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,756. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

