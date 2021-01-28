Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,235 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 147,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 108,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 92,775 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 906,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 84,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,830,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

