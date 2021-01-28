Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 71,642 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,642 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 2.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $53,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 477,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

