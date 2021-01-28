Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 476 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,071,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,165 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $18.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,717. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

