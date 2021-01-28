Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 34,632 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.84.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $7.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

