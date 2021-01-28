Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,475 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

NYSE ECL traded up $5.56 on Thursday, hitting $212.93. 33,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.