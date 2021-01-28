Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 11,835 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,343,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 6.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Dover were worth $169,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after acquiring an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dover by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after acquiring an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.71. 26,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

