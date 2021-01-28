Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $10.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

