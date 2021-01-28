Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $33.13 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 691,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15,535.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,189,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,899,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 73.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 431,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,429 shares of company stock valued at $11,684,317. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 187,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

