Inverness Counsel LLC NY Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.30. 412,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.