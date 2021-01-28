Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Anthem were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM traded up $13.49 on Thursday, hitting $303.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,423. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

