Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

ITCI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 741,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,644. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $712,343.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,090,204. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $14,258,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,198.5% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 503,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 481,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7,609.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 320,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

