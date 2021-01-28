Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

