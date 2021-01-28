Interwest Venture Management Co. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Interwest Venture Management Co. lowered its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 994,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,374 shares during the quarter. Neuronetics comprises about 1.4% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Neuronetics worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 218.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,764. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

