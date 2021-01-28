International Business Machines Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

NYSE IBM opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

