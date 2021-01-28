International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 26,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.