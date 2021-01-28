International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.
International Business Machines has raised its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
Shares of IBM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.23. 26,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day moving average is $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.
In other news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
