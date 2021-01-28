International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $154,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $246.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.