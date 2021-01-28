International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

