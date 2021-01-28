International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $123,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 27.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 104,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETX opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

