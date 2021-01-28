International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 14,963 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 37,509 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 101,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

