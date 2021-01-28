International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 162,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 16,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Newmont by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $85,197.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

