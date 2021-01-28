International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

