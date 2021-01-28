International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 460,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 202,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $1,501,776.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,669 shares of company stock worth $6,559,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

