International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $119,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $141.12 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $145.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

