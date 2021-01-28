International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,635 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

