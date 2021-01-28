International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,580 Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTC stock opened at $93.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.