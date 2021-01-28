International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.