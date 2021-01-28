InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $61.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $67.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

