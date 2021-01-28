Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-625 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $72.94.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

