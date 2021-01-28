Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,146 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.