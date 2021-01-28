Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 2.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,253,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $582,727,000 after buying an additional 374,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

