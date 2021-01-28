Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

