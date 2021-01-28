Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 179.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intel were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

