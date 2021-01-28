Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Cut by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

