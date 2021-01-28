Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 76.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,565,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

