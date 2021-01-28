Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $114,504.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INSM opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after buying an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 292,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at $904,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

