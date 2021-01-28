Insider Selling: Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells 190,040 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Steven Marcal Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$243,479.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$233,726.75.

Shares of URE stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,258. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.69. The company has a market cap of C$191.72 million and a P/E ratio of -25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.78.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

