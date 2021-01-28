Insider Selling: Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Sells 27,576 Shares of Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TBK traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.09. 152,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBK. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,713,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.