Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TOL opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $54.84.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

