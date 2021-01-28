Insider Selling: Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells 11,359 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $511,609.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,719,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 891,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

