Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

