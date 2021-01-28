Insider Selling: Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Director Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

Pan Global Resources Inc. (PGZ.V) (CVE:PGZ) Director Robert William Baxter sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$18,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,749.70.

Shares of CVE:PGZ traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.54. 412,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,483. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$79.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the base and precious metal exploration. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares.

